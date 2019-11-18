Here are some easy ways to book tickets from IRCTC within seconds

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has come up with new options for the convenience of Indian Railways passengers.

According to a new IRCTC rule, now customers can now book tickets even if they have no money in their bank account. In an effort to woo customers, IRCTC will give up to 14 days time to pay the amount of the ticket booked by them.

IRCTC announced the new rule through its official Twitter handle at twitter.com/IRCTCofficial.

According to their tweet, users can use the IRCTIC ePayLater facility to book tickets and even tatkal tickets online, which can then be paid for within the next 14 days.

IRCTC New AI-Based Disha App

A few days ago IRCTC launched a new AI-based assistant, ‘Disha’, for the customers to answer questions related to ticket bookings. This new assistant will help users in getting answers to questions related to training ticket booking and cancellation. For this feature, IRCTC has put an Artificial Intelligence chat board on the official website.

IRCTC Imundra Payment Wallet

IRCTC has also launched a new ‘imundra payment wallet’ for users to protect themselves from the difficulties faced in the booking of train tickets. With the help of this feature, users can book their tickets quickly and easily. The wallet can also be used to send money to your friends and relatives.