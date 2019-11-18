Woman moves High Court seeking ban on TikTok mobile app

A mother of three minor children has moved the Bombay High Court seeking a ban on popular mobile video-sharing app, TikTok.The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by one Heena Darvesh from Mumbai also seeks a direction to the government to provide records of deaths due to accidents caused by the use of TikTok.

The petitioner has claimed that the TikTok app is affecting young people, especially children, by causing addiction issues leading to degraded mental health.

Moreover, the petitioner alleges that the video sharing app is causing hatred, disbalance and enmity amongst religious groups and has affected the country’s diversity. It is also stated that country’s reputation is getting tarnished by the TikTok application. Another prayer made in the petition reads:

“Whether the TikTok app is wasting the time, money, resources of the executive and judiciary machineries of the country?”The petitioner further states that in July this year, two First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered in Mumbai following controversial video/audio that allegedly sparked religious enmity. No action against the company running the application has been taken yet, states the petitioner.