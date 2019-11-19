India makes digital registry of Sex offenders: Smriti Irani

Union Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday said the government has begun listing all sexual offenders in a digital database.

“Through the database, all the sexual offenders can be found across the country so that when institutions such as schools, colleges or universities want to do a background check on people who are to be hired within these institutions,” the Minister said during the second edition of Facebook’s South Asia Safety Summit here.

She also said that every district in the country will have an operational One Stop Centre (OSCs) to help women on seeking police assistance, medical aid, psycho-social counselling, legal aid/counselling and temporary stay for five days under one roof.