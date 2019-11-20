People hurl chairs over seating arrangement during Qawwali event : Watch Video

A Qawwali event in Haridwar turned into an unruly event after a fight broke out over the seating arrangement. People hurled chairs at one another during the event.

The incident occurred on November 19 at Mohalla Kaithwar in Haridwar. However, no one suffered severe injuries during the quarrel, news agency ANI reports.

In a video shared by ANI, people were seen brutally attacking each other with chairs. Later, police officials intervened to control the clash.