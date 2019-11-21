Complaint filed against Vaani Kapoor for allegedly hurting religious sentiments

Vaani Kapoor returned to limelight with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War. When the actress in not shooting she keeps her social media fan base entertained with her sizzling posts on Instagram. But one of her umpteenth number posts irked a Mumbai resident who filed a complaint against actress for alledgedly hurting religious sentiments.

According to the complainants Vaani’s plunging neck line outfit with ‘Ram’ written all over it is hurting Hindu sentiments. The complaint has been filed with N M Joshi Marg police station and Mumbai police commissioner on Tuesday. Rama Sawant, the complainant in the case said that she was called by police to record her statement in the case.

This particular picture was posted on social media by the War actress, who later deleted the same following outrage. In the complaint letter, Sawant has asked for registration of FIR against Kapoor.

The complaint letter said, “The undersigned is an ardent devotee of ‘Lord Shri Ram’. The undersigned has come across a photograph of Bollywood actress by name Ms Vaani Kapoor on her Instagram, where under, she is found in vulgar cloth in semi-nude position and over her body and more particularly from her shoulder to breast, she is found to be wearing blouse/brassiere made out a cloth-like Ramnami, in as much as the names of Lord Shri Ram has been described containing ‘Shri Ram’ , which denotes to Lord Shri Ram.