Fanatic group ill treats elderly woman blaming she is a witch,Watch video

An elderly woman and the widow of a martyred Indian soldier was ill-treated by a group in Mandi province of Himachal Pradesh.

The extremist group blackened the face of the 70-year-old lady garlanded her with worn-out slippers and forced her to a long procession dragging her shouting out the chastised mantra ‘Jay Matha dee’.They left the extorted women gasping for breath and threatened to burn down her home. The fanatics are blaming the woman for the spread of disasters and diseases in the town and declared her a black witch.

After her husband got martyred while serving the Indian Army, the woman who was then only 25 took huge hardships to nurture and educate her girl children and later got them married to educated families. Her Son-in-law rushed to her help hearing the ill-treatment given to the lady and registered a police complaint. But the group who are in majority in the area tore apart the petition in the police station.

The lady’s daughter is well educated and is part of ‘ Beti bachao Beti Padhao’ scheme of the central government. Police are keeping mum and refusing to assist the lady fearing backlash by the group.