Opposition leader resigns as PAC chief

Shehbaz Sharif, the opposition leader in the National Assembly of Pakistan and the president of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) has resigned from the post of Public Accounts Committee chief. He has named Rana Tanvir Hussain from his party as his replacement.

Shehbaz Sharif submitted his resignation on November 18 to the National Assembly speaker. Shehbaz Sharif is the brother of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He is accompanying Nawaz to London for treatment.

Pakistan’s National Assembly will convene a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee for the election of its new chief on November 28.The PAC has been non functional as Sharif had not presided over tis meeting for nearly six months.