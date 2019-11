A Pakistani bride had her own way of protesting the surge in tomato prices in Pakistan. She used ornaments made of tomatoes to adore herself on her wedding, to symbolize the price the essential vegetable bears to the Pak people. Tomatoes cost 200 Pak rupees for 1 kg in the nation struck by inflation.

The bride had gathered applause for her varied protest in social media. All the ornaments were made of Tomatoes and Pine seeds.