Sushmita Sen celebrates her birthday party with boyfriend Rohman Shawl, daughters Renee and Alisah: Video

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen celebrated her 44th birthday on November 19. The Bollywood actress was given a surprise birthday party by her daughters Renee and Alisah, and boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Sushmita shared the surprise birthday party on her Instagram page.

“What a magical #birthday EVERYTHING I COULD’VE WISHED FOR & MORE. Thank you jaan @rohmanshawl for this ALL HEART Birthday Surprise!!! I love you. Everyone acted sooooo well…I really had no idea!!! And there it was…a magical terrace with lights, balloons, tent, yummy cake & heartfelt notes suspended all over…How simply loved you make me feel Alisah, Renée,”, Susmitha captioned the video.

Rohman, the boyfriend of the actress has wished her birthday on his social media page. “Just as the rising sun brings light to the world,you my love, bring light to my life!” he began his post by writing. Rohman continued in his message, “Truth be told, i wanted to write paragraphs about you on this special day, but hey, when i think about you i am just as awestruck & speechless as i was, when i saw you sitting there while taking this picture!! My gorgeous woman, you make me want to be a better MAN each and every day of my life !! Ab isse zyada Khuda se aur kya mangu,usne toh puri kaainaat se mujhe nawaaza hain ! HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY JAAN”, he captioned.