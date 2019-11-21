US authorities detained five Indians for trying to enter US illegally

The US border patrol had detained five Indian nationals for trying to enter the US illegally.

The Ogdensburg US patrol agents intercepted a vehicle driven by a US national after they refused to stop at a temporary immigration checkpoint. Border patrol agents started the chase and were able to apprehend the driver and five persons from India who do not have immigration documentation allowing them to remain in the US legally.

All persons including the US national were taken into custody and transported to the Ogdensburg Border Patrol Station for further processing. The US border patrol had detained over 9000 Indians starting from 2018 ,for trespassing into US territory pursuing the ‘American Dream’.