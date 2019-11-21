Woman tries to steal eight pairs of jeans by wearing all of them at once : Watch Video

A woman was caught wearing eight pairs of jeans she stole from a shop. She was stopped after someone noticed the thick and weird layer of clothing she was wearing. While it is not known where the incident occurred, it is believed to have happened in Venezuela. And the video is going massively viral in Peru. In the clip, the woman can be seen standing in a bathroom removing the jeans one after the other. The identity of the woman is not known. After pulling down the eight pair of jeans, she shows her underwear to prove that it is the last one.

As the video went viral, people came up with a varying opinion on the incident. A social media user wrote, “She should be jailed for a long time.” Another wrote, “People criticising her maybe she was starving and nobody can know how she felt in that moment.” While most people criticised her for stealing, people also came out in her support. Some commented saying that she should not have been filmed while removing the jeans and that one must also think about her dignity.