“Won’t file review petition on Ayodhya verdict”,says Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind chief

Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH) on Thursday said that it will not file a review petition challenging the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict delivered on November 9.

The JUH’s national working committee today passed a resolution on not to file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict on Babri Masjid and mosques managed by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and Waqf properties.

Calling the Supreme Court judgement as one-sided, the JUH said filing a review petition could do further damage to the Muslim side’s claim.

“The working Committee of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH) holds the recent Supreme Court verdict on Babri mosque unjust and overwhelmingly one-sided. It has confirmed that the mosque was not built after demolishing any temple but there existed a mosque for several hundred years which was demolished and now the court has paved the way for construction of a temple over its site. As such the judgment is the darkest spot in the history of free India,” the JUH resolution read.

“In such a situation we cannot expect any better award from the concerned judges. Rather, there is the possibility of further damage. Therefore, the Working Committee considers that filing a review petition will not be fruitful. Nevertheless since several Muslim organizations availing their constitutional rights have decided to file a review petition, Jamiat does not oppose them and hopes that (May Allah forbid) it does not produce any negative effect,” it added.