Forex market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

In the forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee has rised against the US currency, US dollar. After many days of slipping down the Indian rupee has today surged in the early hours of trade.

As per the market experts, the easing crude oil prices ans fresh foreign fund inflows has supported the Indian rupee in ints upward rally.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 71.77 registering a decline of 1 paise over its previous closing. But then the Indian rupee gained and is trading at 71.70 against US dollar gaining by 6 paise.

On Thursday the Indian rupee has settled trading at 71.76 against the US dollar.

Dollar Index, that measures the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies slipped down by 0.04% to 97.95.