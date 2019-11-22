Indian Navy to get first woman pilot

Indian Navy is all set to create a new history. For the first time in history an aircraft of Indian Navy will be flied by a woman.

Sub Lieutenant Shivangi, the first ever woman pilot of Indian Navy will join operational duties in Kochi on December 2. She will be flying fixed-wing Dornier surveillance planes.

Multi-role Dornier 228 is built indigenously by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). It is deployed for carrying out a short-range maritime reconnaissance mission.

Dornier 228 is installed with state-of-the-art sensors and equipment along with advanced surveillance radar, electronic sensors and networking features. It gives an advantage to maintain dominance in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Last year, the Ministry of Defence decided to induct women as sailors in the Indian Navy.