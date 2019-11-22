Man uploads wife’s nude photos & videos on social media for this shocking reason

A husband uploaded his wife’s nude photographs and objectionable videos on social media to force her to pay dowry. According to a Times of India report, the man threatened his wife that he would upload these videos on porn sites if she resisted to his demands.

The cops have lodged a case pertaining to dowry harassment, criminal intimidation and voyeurism. The FIR mentions the name of her husband and inlaws. The woman who got married last year managed to flee from her inlaws place in Aurangabad and return to Kolkata.