New bluetooth earphones launched by Zoook

A new Bluetooth earphones were launched in India by the computer technology company Zoook. The Upbeat Sports Wireless Bluetooth Earphones were priced at Rs 999. The earphones will available at all leading online and offline stores in black colour.

The company claims that these earphones will support Bluetooth V5.0 and sport a magnetic latch for better fitting. The in-ear earphones will also have splash proof and waterproof rating, built in mics for good phone call quality and a control panel for many one touch buttons and others.

The earphones come with a 70mAh battery. Zook claims that when it is charged for complete 1-2 hours,it will deliver playback time for up to 5 hours and a standby time up to 100 hours, with operating distance of 33 ft from the source device.