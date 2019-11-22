Over 67,000 schools functioning without electricity in the state

Over 67 thousand schools functioning without electricity in the state

It is revelaed that around 67,902 schools in Madhya Pradesh are lacking in basic amenities like water and electricity.

An official data revealed that there are around 855 schools that are forced to function without electricity and other basic amenities in the state capital of Bhopal. And around 2620 schools in the Chhindwara district, which is home of Chief Minister Kamal Nath are also functioning without the basic amenities.

Even Though this is the situation of schools in the state the government led by Congress claims that it will implement the ‘South Korean Model’ in the educational sector in the state. Around 130 officials lead by Prabhuram Choudhary, the education minister visited South Korea to understand the methods.