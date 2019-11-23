Adult web series actress suffers cardiac arrest, hospitalized

Television actress and model Gehana Vasisth, who rose into popularity after her appearance in the adult web series produced by ALT Balaji ‘Gandi Baat’ has suffered a cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital. It is said that the actress suffered cardiac arrest after being on a long working shift without taking proper nutrition.

The condition of Gehana is “extremely critical”. She has been admitted to hospital on Thursday, November 21.The actress has been put on ventilator and other life-saving equipment. She is currently undergoing treatment in Raksha Hospital in Mumbai’s Malad area.

The 31-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest resulting from a severe stroke and very low blood pressure. Doctors suspect that this might have happened due to an adverse reaction between prescription drugs and certain energy drinks consumed by her. The actress fell unconscious on Thursday afternoon while shooting at Madh island for a web series.

“From the preliminary information we have got so far, Gehana Vasisth was shooting for nearly 48 hours without consuming proper nourishment. She has been admitted to the Intensive Care section and we are doing a series of tests on her. She is suffering from diabetes and her sugar is on the higher side, while her BP is very low. We were told she consumed some energy drinks and was also taking medication for diabetes and some other ailment. We are not sure if there was any reaction between what she consumed. We have to wait for the results of all the tests,” said the doctor.