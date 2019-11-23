Devendra Fadnavis,”Only BJP can give a stable government”

Devendra Fadnavis after swearing in as the CM of Maharashtram, first came to BJP party office and addressed party workers eagerly waiting for him.

Addressing party workers Fadnavis said that only BJP could provide a stable government in Maharashtra adding If there is Modi in the helm, anything is possible.Saturday morning witnessed the most unexpected twist in Maharashtra Rajbhawan as at 8:30 am Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as CM and NCPs Ajit Pawar took the oath as depoty CM of Maharashtra.

The BJP-NCP alliance was so secretive that even some top party leaders were unknown of the concocting party bonds.Now the alliance will face the challenge of proving majority in the assembly