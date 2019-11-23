Dog puts car in reverse gear, drives in circles : Watch Video

A black Labrador in Florida went on a joy ride on Thursday, driving a car in reverse in circles around a dead-end. The dog hopped in its owner’s running car, kicked it in reverse, drove in circles for an hour and smashed a neighbor’s mailbox before safely exiting the vehicle without so much as a scratch, as per reports.

Fortunately, the dog was unharmed; although he did manage to cause some minor property damage during his ride, say reports. According to the Port St. Lucie police, the dog’s owner, had left his car running in the street when the dog changed gears and didn’t stop driving for almost an hour. Police and firefighters arrived on the scene.