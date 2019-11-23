FIR filed against actress Vaani Kapoor for wearing top with ‘Ram’ written on it

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor has landed in trouble over her style sense. A complaint has been filed against the actress by a Mumbai resident for posting pictures on social media, where she is seen striking poses wearing a top with a plunging neckline that has the word ‘Ram’ written on it.

The complaint filed with Mumbai’s NM Joshi Marg Police Station and the Mumbai police commissioner, alleges that Vaani has hurt religious sentiments with her skimpy outfit, reports indiatoday.in.

Complainant Rama Sawant said she was called by police to record her statement in the case, according to a report in india.com.

Soon after the complaint was filed, Vaani removed the picture from her Instagram page, but by then it had gone viral.