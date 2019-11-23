Kangana’s first look as J Jayalalithaa for Thalaivi out : Watch Teaser

Actress Kangana Ranaut’ Instagram handle shared the first look poster of Kangana as the former Tamil Nadu chief minister in the forthcoming multilingual biopic “Thalaivi”.

The first look poster that was shared on social media on Saturday was accompanied with the caption, “The legend we know, but the story that is yet to be told! Presenting #KanganaRanaut, in & as #Thalaivi. A film by #Vijay, arriving in cinemas on 26th June, 2020.”

Kangana can be seen clad in a dark green cape with a border and a bottom. She also sports a circular bindi on her forehead to look like the late CM.

A short teaser of the film was also released on YouTube.