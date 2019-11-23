Pakistan Govt forms committee to prevent forced conversions

A 22-member parliamentary committee has been formed in Pakistan to work on a legislation to prevent the forced conversions and protect the rights of minorities in the conservative Muslim-majority country, according to a media report on Saturday.

According to a notification by the Senate Secretariat, dated November 21, Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani formed the committee after consultations with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz and Leader of the Opposition Raja Zafarul Haq, Dawn News reported.

Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan are part of the committee which also includes Senator Ashok Kumar. The committee will decide its terms of reference in its first meeting, the date of which has not been announced yet.