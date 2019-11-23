Passenger airplane engine catches fire during flight: Video

A passenger plane made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport shortly after takeoff Thursday afternoon when flames were seen coming out of one of its engines, forcing the aircraft to return to the airport.

The passenger plane of Philippine Airlines was bound for Manila. Philippine Airlines flight PR 113 made a distress call on a possible engine failure on the Boeing 777.

A video showing one of the engines catching fire – captured by one of the passengers become viral on social media. In the clip, flames can be seen violently bursting out from under the wing of plane.

All 347 passengers and 18 crew members are safe.