Physical education teacher arrested for sexually harassing boys

A 44-year-old physical education teacher at a government school in Kerala’s rural Thiruvananthapuram was arrested on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting several young students at school. The accused, identified as Bobby Joseph, who hails from Alappuzha, has been arrested by the Nedumangad police.

According to the report, the physical education teacher used to harass boys aged between 15 and 17. A case has been registered based on the statement by a 15-year-old boy. After him, several other students also raised complaint against the teacher.