Videographer dies while filming wedding ceremony

A videographer was killed in celebratory firing during a wedding ceremony in Bihar’s Vaishali district, police said.The police has identified the videographer as Manoj Sah alias Bittu Sah.

Sah was making a video of the marriage ceremonies being performed at a house in the Chandi Dhanush village on Friday, November 22, night. During the ‘Jai-mala’ ceremony, some people at the venue started firing in celebration and a bullet hit Sah’s chest. Sah, who was doing the videography, died on the spot, according to the police.As per the police sources, the family members dumped the dead body at a nearby place.