Virat Kohli draws applause from Bangladesh bowler,video goes viral : Watch Video

Indian skipper charmed social media again after a video of Bangladesh bowler Ebadot Hossain applauding Virat Kohli’s well-timed cover drive went viral on Twitter. The incident happened during the first day of the second Test — the first-ever pink ball Test for India and Bangladesh — at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday.

After dismissing Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara for 21 and 55 respectively, Ebadot Hossain was seen clapping for Virat Kohli after being hit for a boundary on the fourth ball of the 17th over.

The Indian captain timed the shot with the middle of his bat to delight the Kolkata crowd with a classic cover drive.Besides the crowd, Ebadot too couldn’t resist applauding the right-handed batsman.