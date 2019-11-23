Women police constable alleges rape by lawyer

A women police constable has alleged that a lawyer has raped her. The Haryana police has registered a FIR against a lawyer after the police constable filed complaint.

The accused and victim are from Meerut district in uttar Pradesh. As per the victim the alleged incident took place at her house in June. The accused lawyer raped her in her house and took photos of her and blackmailed her.

The police has started a probe in the matter. But the police suspects that the case could be result of personal rivalry between the two. The accused and victim are engaged in a land dispute.

As per police earlier this year an FIR was lodged against the woman police constable and her father on the complaint of the lawyer. The lawyer in the complaint claimed murder attempt and loot by them.