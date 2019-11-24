JAS-certified Hi-Res headphones launched by V-MODA

A latest model of headphones called ‘Crossfade M-200’ has been launched in India. The headphones were launched by V-MODA. T

The headphones have been certified as hi-res by the Japanese Audio Society (JAS). The headphones creates sounds upto 40 KHz and also have 50mm drivers with neodymium magnets, CCAW voice coils and fine-tuning by Roland engineers, claims V-MODA.

Make your commute a little more you ? Stand out with color printed shields and Crossfade 2 Wireless Codex Edition, now on offer in Matte White: https://t.co/I8JmBxNB68#ExperienceMore #OnOffer pic.twitter.com/pNDFOOTQFt — V-MODA (@VMODA) November 21, 2019

The headphones come with a 2-Year Warranty and can also be accompanied by other accessories not otherwise included in the package which include-

CoilPro Cable, which features TwistLock technology and extends listening reach.

BoomPro Microphone for communication and gaming.

Speakeasy DAC/AMP Lightning Cable allowing for good audio from iOS devices

Audio Only Cable to removes remotes and hear analog sound straight from instruments.

The headphones will be available for pre-order in India starting mid-November at Flipkart, Amazon and Headphone Zone. The headphone is priced at Rs 29,990.