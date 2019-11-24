Under-15 Asian Wrestling Championship: Indian wrestlers win 8 gold medals

In wrestling, the teenaged Indian wrestlers made the country proud by winning eight gold medals at the under-15 Asian Wrestling Championship in Taichung, Chinese Taipei.

In 48kg freestyle category, India’s young wrestler Akash defeated Daiki Ogawa of Japan. In 68 kg Greco-Roman category, India’s Ankit Gupta defeated Korganov of Kazakhstan . Chirag Dhalia won the gold medal in 75kg category.

Three Indian women wrestlers win gold medals. Saloni won gold in 33kg, Babli in 36kg and Komal in 39kg.

India has won a total of 8 gold medals. India is leading the point table with 125 points. India is followed by Kazakhstan with 120 points.