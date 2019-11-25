Pakistan cricketers treat Indian taxi driver to dinner after he refuses fare for ride : Watch Video

Pakistan cricketers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Yasir Shah and Naseem Shah treated an Indian taxi driver to dinner after he refused to take money from the players for a ride he gave them in Brisbane.

ABC radio presenter Alison Mitchell narrated a story about the Indian taxi driver to former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson and told him how excited the taxi driver was after he got the chance to have dinner with the 5 Pakistani cricketers.

Alison Mitchell got to know about the story from the same cabbie, who drove her to the Gabba stadium in Brisbane for the first Test between Australia and Pakistan. During the ride she got to know about how the taxi driver got invited to dinner by the Pakistani players.

The cabbie had picked up the 5 players from Pakistan’s team hotel in Brisbane and took them to an Indian restaurant for dinner but then he refused to take the cab fare from them out of respect. The players returned the favour by inviting him for dinner with them

The video of Alison telling the story to Johnson went viral on social media and has been viewed by thousands of fans.