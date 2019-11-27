DH Latest NewsNEWSInternational

1 week long Hong Kong University seige ends,Raid finds one women rioter hiding in campus

Nov 27, 2019, 12:23 pm IST
A week-long siege by the Hong Kong Police at the Polytechnic campus ended on Tuesday with the culminating raid forking a women protestor. The women pro-democratic protestor was found in a weak condition,said a senior University official.

But the police are still skeptic and suspect a few more violent protestors might still be hiding in the warren of buildings on the urban campus, trying to avoid arrest. The search apparently didn’t find a man who told reporters before dawn that he is happy living at the university and “everyone can stop worrying about us.”

