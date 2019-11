Actress Vimala Raman is one of the few actresses who have paired up with almost all the superstars in Malayalam cinema.

The actress recently posted pictures of her new bikini avatar on social media and these pictures are going viral on social media.The pictures show a bikini-clad Vimala enjoying the scenic beauty of the beachside. Along with the bikini, the actress also wears a designer shrug in pastel pink colour. Several fans have come up praising the actress’s beauty.