China blames US underhand for Hong Kong local election loss

The Chinese government still startled but the landslide victory of pro-democratic parties at a local election blamed the defeat to the underhand operation of the US.

The Chinese ministry of foreign affairs summoned the American ambassador to Beijing on Monday, a day after the local elections in Hong Kong that were seen as a rebuke to the authoritarian policies of President Xi Jinping.

Chinese officials warned the ambassador, Terry Branstad, that the US should “stop interfering in China’s internal affairs”, according to the ministry. China also sharply criticized Congress for passing a bill recently to support the Hong Kong protesters.

Chinese media Xinhua had earlier cried foul the day when the election results were announced and said there is a cross border influence in the elections.