First song from Rajinikanth’s Darbar, Chumma Kizhi, is finally out. The energetic, dance number has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who had also composed music for Thalaivar’s Petta.

Chumma Kizhi will be titled Dhummu Dhooli in Telugu and the song is out in both the languages.Directed by AR Murugadoss, Darbar will release during Pongal 2020.