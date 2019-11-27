Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

In the Forex market the domestic currency Indian rupee has rised against the US currency, US dollar in the early hours of trading.

The positive opening in the Indian share market and sustained foreign fund inflow has supported the upward rally of Indian rupee. Easing crude oil price has also backed Indian rupee.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the domestic currency has opened at 71.43 and then rised upward to reach at 71.40 against the US dollar showing a gain of 10 paise.

On Tuesday, the Indian rupee has settled trading at 71.50 against the US dollar.

The ‘Dollar Index’, which measures the US dollars’ strength against a basket of six currencies has rose by 0.06% to 98.31.