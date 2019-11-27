NEWS

Government must bring ‘white paper’ on economy, demands CPM leader Sitaram Yechury

Nov 27, 2019, 02:29 pm IST
CPM general secretary Sitaram yechury demanded that the union government must release a white paper on economy. The left leader raised his demand on micro-blogging website Twitter.

” This is the third quarter since the growth rate has fallen in the country. If this is not recession, then what is it? The government must bring a white paper on the status of Indian economy”, tweeted Yechury.

Yechury’s criticism came as the India Ratings and Research data has lowered the GDP growth forecast for current fiscal year to 4.7%. Indian economy may have slowed for the sixth consecutive quarter in July-September to 4.7%.

