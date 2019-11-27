Government must bring ‘white paper’ on economy, demands CPM leader Sitaram Yechury

CPM general secretary Sitaram yechury demanded that the union government must release a white paper on economy. The left leader raised his demand on micro-blogging website Twitter.

This is the third quarter since the growth rate has fallen in the country. If this is not recession, then what is it?

— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) November 27, 2019

Stop appeasing the rich and giving tax concessions to the corporates.

— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) November 27, 2019

Yechury’s criticism came as the India Ratings and Research data has lowered the GDP growth forecast for current fiscal year to 4.7%. Indian economy may have slowed for the sixth consecutive quarter in July-September to 4.7%.