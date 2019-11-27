New job site launched for public, private sector in UAE

A new job site has been launched in UAE. The new job portal is aimed at helping the Emiratis in finding employment in 160 professions – public and private sectors. The job portal was launched on Tuesday. The job portal is named ‘UAE Jobs Bank’.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, has launched the ‘UAE Jobs Bank’.

The launch was announced at the 3rd UAE Government annual meetings chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, in the presence of Their Highnesses the Crown Princes.

The “UAE Jobs Bank” is an e-government platform that allows UAE nationals to apply directly to jobs offered by government entities and the private sector. The number of these targeted professions is 160 targeted, which includes 5,000 job titles.

Employers will conduct job interviews with the UAE national, whose qualifications and competences meet the job requirements. Entities and companies will be required to justify reasons for rejecting applicants.