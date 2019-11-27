Those who get LPG gas subsidy can avail this new service by Central govt

Modi government had started a new online service through which customers can check the credit status of Subsidy for there LPG cylinder. Those who avail subsidy for LPG cylinder had raised concerns of non-transparency in the subsidy being credited to their bank accounts. The new service is expected to address the issue effectively

For availing the new service the customer should have a login ID through which one can enter the credentials to the Online portal and check the live status of their Subsidy credit. For this as a first step te customer had to approach the gas agency to register their mobile number. The customer can create their own ID by going into the LPG website and the OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number for verification. After the creation of Login credentials, the customer can check the Subsidy status online.