5 foot fierce alligator spotted basking in California streets,Strollers terrified

A fierce 5-foot alligator was spotted basking sunlight in a busy California street , California sheriff’s office and state wildlife authorities confirmed. Evening strollers fled the street after the mighty animal was spotted

Anastasia Stanish, the senior wildlife scientist with the State of California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said the alligator was most likely a former pet that was released into the wild when it became too large for its owner. This is the second similar incident in California while earlier a 4-foot alligator was captured and euthanized by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The owners of exotic pets often abandon them mercilessly which often leads to them euthanized according to California laws.