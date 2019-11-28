BJP takes action against Pragya Singh Thakur for hailing Godse

Firebrand BJP leader and a member of Parliamentary consultative committee Pragya Singh Thakur, hailing Gandhi assassin Nathuram Godse as a’Deshbhakt'(patriot)created a stir in Lok sabha today. Earlier Pragya had apologized for her similar remarks to Godse during the Lok Sabha election campaign and PM Modi had replied that her remarks will never be forgiven by him at heart. This time she iterated the same in Lok sabha stirring a storm in the assembly.

PM Modi came under direct attack of opposition headed by Congress and DMK for not taking action against his party’s parliamentarian.BJP working President JP Nadda earlier defended Pragya saying her remarks were not intended to Godse but was aimed at Udham Singh the killer of General Dyer.DMK’s AK Raja read a passage written by Godse himself revealing he plotted for Gandhi assassination for 32 years.

The opposition party’s said Thakur’s remarks were a “perfect representation” of the BJP’s “deplorable hate politics”, and proves there hidden support to Godse’s sinister thoughts. Congress spokesman Abhishek Singhvi said that the ‘motormouth’ leader is going to ensure the downfall of BJP by revealing there thought processes.”This is a complete mockery of the Indian democracy and its founding fathers,” he said in a tweet.

Taking lambaste for long BJP working President JP Nadda said there will be action against Pragya Thakur for her remarks on Godse