Dubai bar weighs women before offering them free booze

A Dubai bar is running an unusual business promotion by offering women free liquor to there weight- the more they weigh, the more free drinks they receive.

Cassels Al Barsha Hotel-The Fusion club announced it will be running a special through the end of the year offering 50 fils(Approx:10 rupees) in free drink credit for every pound a female customer weighs — meaning a woman weighing 150 pounds would receive about 67 UAE dirhams(Approx:1330 rupees) worth of free drinks.

“Although we have a weighing machine at the bar entrance, we do not insist our guests to verify the weight,” said Anil Kumar, the hotel’s food and beverage manager. The ladies can use the honor system and just tell their weight to bartenders.

The Clubs motto is ” It is good to gain weight”