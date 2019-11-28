“People of West Bengal rejected BJP’s arrogance”,says Mamata Banerjee

In the recent by-elections held in the West Bengal assembly, the ruling Mamata Banerjee’s TMC won all three seats, giving a blow to the BJP. CM Mamata Banerjee said that the people of the state have completely rejected the Modi government’s plan to implement NRC in the state.

The by-election results are going to be disappointing for the BJP, which is thinking to form its own government in the next assembly elections. Looking at the results, CM Mamata Banerjee has said that the BJP has to pay the price for its arrogance and the people of the state have completely rejected the NRC.

By-elections were held in three assembly seats in West Bengal- Kaliaganj, Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur seats. TMC candidate Taban Deb won the Kaliaganj assembly seat by defeating Kamal Chandra Sarkar of BJP by 2414 votes, whereas from Kharagpur Sadar seat, TMC candidate Pradeep Sarkar defeated Prem Chandra Jha of BJP by 20853 votes and Bimalendu Singh Roy of TMC won from Karimpur seat by 23910 votes.