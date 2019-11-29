Trumps surprise visit to Afghanistan,Serves meal to troops and meets President Ghani

President Donald Trump paid a surprise Thanksgiving visit to Afghanistan. The trip was very secretive to ensure Presidents safety and the media obeyed the protocol.

President Trump is reported to have directed truce talks with the Taliban leaders and hoped the militant rivals too need a cease-fire. He spent most of his time in Afghanistan with US troops and served a Thanksgiving dinner complete with whole roast Turkey. The President was heard asking for a gorgeous piece of roast turkey to his dear soldiers.

He thanked the troops, held a brief meet with Afghan President Ghani and flew back just before midnight yesterday.