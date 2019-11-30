Christmas Special Recipe 2019 : Apple Banana cupcakes

Ingredients

2 cups – flour

1 tsp – baking soda

1 tsp – salt

1/2 tsp – cinnamon powder

1/2 tsp – nutmeg powder

2/3 cup – shortening

1.25 cups – sugar

2 – eggs

1 tsp – vanilla essence

1/4 cup – buttermilk

1 cup – ripe bananas mashed

2 -apples, peeled, cored and grated

How to Make Apple Banana cupcakes

Preheat the oven to 190 C.

Sieve together the flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon powder and nutmeg powder. powder the sugar and put it in a bowl.

Add shortening and beat till it is creamy and fluffy.

Beat in eggs, one at a time.

Stir in the vanilla and buttermilk. Beat in the flour mixture till well incorporated.

Fold in the mashed bananas and grated apples and mix well. But do not over mix. Half fill the cups.

Bake for 20-25 minutes or till a toothpick inserted into the centre of the cake comes out clean.