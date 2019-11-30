Christmas Special Recipe 2019 : Molten lava cake with berries

Ingredients

4 oz (113g)- semi-sweet baking chocolate

4 oz -butter

2-eggs

1/3 (75 g)cup- sugar

1/4 cup (40g) -all-purpose flour

Butter for greasing ramekins

Filling:

2 -raspberries for each ramekin (optional)

1/2 tbsp -chocolate chips for each ramekin (this is a must)

Mix both the berries and chocolate and keep it aside.

How to Make Molten lava cake with berries

In a double boiler, melt chocolate.

In a medium mixing bowl, beat eggs and sugar until light and fluffy.

Once chocolate has melted, remove pan from heat and add in butter.

Mix until the butter melts fully.

Add chocolate/butter mixture into the eggs, add all-purpose flour and mix until well incorporated.

Butter bottom and sides of ramekins and pour in mixture about 3/4 way full.

Now in the middle of the cake batter spoon raspberry and chocolate mixture and using the skewer push it inside.

Or you can pour a little batter in the ramekin, spoon the berry and chocolate mixture in the middle and pour the remaining batter on the top.

Place ramekins on a baking tray and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit (180 C) for 10 – 15 minutes.

Serve hot with vanilla ice cream.