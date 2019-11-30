Controversy in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Board over conduct of private homa ritual in Kapileswaraswamy Temple

Controversy arised in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Board (TTD) after a TTD board member conducted a private homa(ceremonial offerings to fire) ritual in a temple coming under TTD board. A national media report said about 60 people from across the country participated in the homa.

Krishnamurthy Vaidyanathan, a member of the TTD, recently conducted a private Homam (Rudra Japa Homam) at the Kapileswaraswamy Temple. The homa ritual worships are usually conducted under the auspices of the Board for all temples under the TTD board. It has been reported that the move has been approved by the TVTY chairman YV Subba Reddy.TTD Deputy Evo Subramaniam responded to the dispute. He asserted that there was no violation of norms in this home.

Elder members of the board ascertain that only the board has the right to conduct Yajna. Krishnamurti, maintained that the homa was performed to ensure well being of all humanity. However, it is said that Krishnamoorthi’s ancestral lineage had performed this yajna many times and he conducted this on account of his ailing father.