One sub-inspector and two head constables were suspended for the delay in registering FIR in the rape and murder case of a veterinarian in Hyderabad.

The Cyberabad commissioner suspended Shamshabad SI M Ravi Kumar, head constable P Venu Gopal Reddy, head constable Sathyanarayana Goud for delaying the registration of FIR on November 27 and 28 night. The family of the 26-year old doctor had reached out to the police on November 27 to file the missing complaint.