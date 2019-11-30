Fake news on withdrawal 2000 rupee note widely circulating in social media

Fake news is getting widely circulated in social media that the new 2000 rupee note will cease to be legal tender from December 31 st midnight. The message also adds that Reserve bank is about to release a new 1000 rupee note to replace the existing 2000 rupee denomination.

However, viral messages have no grounds of fact and are fake. The fake news has its root in a misinterpretation of English daily newstracklive.com.The newstracklive article only says rupee 2000 notes will not be available from ATM’s for a short time as the RBI plans to circulate lower denomination notes like 100,200 and 500 more from vending machines.

The RBI notice board is also blank on this subject.