Govt School English teacher fails to read textbook during inspection: Watch Video

An English teacher from UP govt school failed to read a few lines of English from the school textbook during a school inspection. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the English teacher, identified as Raja Kumari was asked by the District Magistrate, Devendra Kumar Pandey on a surprise check to read from a 8th class textbook during which the teacher can be seen visibly uncomfortable and struggling. This surprise inspection was carried out on November 28 in a school in Sikandarpur Sarausi by District Magistrate (DM) Devendra Kumar Pandey.

He said that he was trying to assess the ground situation of the state of affairs in government schools, accompanied by other officials. This incident brings light to the sad state of affairs when it comes to the educational framework in India.